Contango Ore (OTCMKTS:CTGO) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $23.68

Contango Ore, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTGO) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.68 and traded as high as $26.00. Contango Ore shares last traded at $25.83, with a volume of 241 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.27.

Get Contango Ore alerts:

Contango Ore (OTCMKTS:CTGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter.

Contango ORE, Inc engages in the exploration of gold, associated minerals, and rare earth elements. It includes geological surveying, geochemical sampling, geophysical surveying, geochemical evaluation for rare earth elements, and electromagnetic exploration in order to determine the existence and location of rare earth elements.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.