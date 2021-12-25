ContentBox (BOX) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 25th. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $702,069.70 and approximately $32,342.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ContentBox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

About ContentBox

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

