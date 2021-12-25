Contrasting Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX)

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) and Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Compass Therapeutics and Cidara Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Therapeutics N/A N/A -$29.50 million N/A N/A Cidara Therapeutics $12.07 million 7.35 -$72.11 million ($1.07) -1.24

Compass Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cidara Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.4% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Compass Therapeutics and Cidara Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Cidara Therapeutics 0 0 3 1 3.25

Compass Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $10.20, suggesting a potential upside of 234.43%. Cidara Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.56, suggesting a potential upside of 393.42%. Given Cidara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cidara Therapeutics is more favorable than Compass Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Compass Therapeutics and Cidara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Therapeutics N/A -245.97% -176.47% Cidara Therapeutics -106.76% -722.37% -85.70%

Summary

Cidara Therapeutics beats Compass Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, MA.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

