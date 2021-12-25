Contrasting Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) and Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) and Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Claros Mortgage Trust and Colliers International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Claros Mortgage Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50 Colliers International Group 0 1 8 0 2.89

Claros Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus price target of $18.63, indicating a potential upside of 15.11%. Colliers International Group has a consensus price target of $161.38, indicating a potential upside of 10.84%. Given Claros Mortgage Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Claros Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Colliers International Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and Colliers International Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Claros Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Colliers International Group $2.79 billion 2.23 $49.07 million ($9.22) -15.79

Colliers International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Claros Mortgage Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.5% of Colliers International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Colliers International Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and Colliers International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Claros Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A Colliers International Group -10.94% -71.11% -12.32%

Summary

Colliers International Group beats Claros Mortgage Trust on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate. The Corporate segment includes the costs of global administrative functions and corporate head office. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

