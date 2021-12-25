Contrasting MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) and Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY)

MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) and Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and Sphere 3D’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGT Capital Investments $1.44 million 7.67 -$3.89 million N/A N/A Sphere 3D $4.85 million 26.43 -$5.78 million ($0.70) -5.06

MGT Capital Investments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sphere 3D.

Profitability

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and Sphere 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGT Capital Investments -233.62% -378.92% -85.16% Sphere 3D -186.40% -17.37% -13.99%

Risk & Volatility

MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 3.49, indicating that its stock price is 249% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sphere 3D has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.1% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MGT Capital Investments and Sphere 3D, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A Sphere 3D 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Sphere 3D beats MGT Capital Investments on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in bitcoin mining business. It owns and operates Bitmain Antminer S9 Bitcoin mining rigs and graphics processing unit-based Ethereum miners. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of compute, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries. The company was founded on May 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

