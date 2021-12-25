Convex Finance Price Hits $39.66 (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. In the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Convex Finance coin can currently be purchased for $39.66 or 0.00078157 BTC on major exchanges. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $1.72 billion and approximately $23.62 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Convex Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00055789 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,048.57 or 0.07979077 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00009682 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,812.75 or 1.00143696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00053791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00072119 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 79,391,282 coins and its circulating supply is 43,255,577 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Convex Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convex Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.