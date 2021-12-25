CorionX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $33,103.00 (CORX)

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. During the last seven days, CorionX has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CorionX coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. CorionX has a market capitalization of $352,441.25 and approximately $33,103.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00043203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CorionX Coin Profile

CORX is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,748,772 coins. The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx . The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

Buying and Selling CorionX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CorionX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CorionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

