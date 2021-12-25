CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Purchased by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of CorVel worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in CorVel by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CorVel by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in CorVel by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in CorVel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 18,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in CorVel by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

CRVL opened at $198.29 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $97.39 and a one year high of $206.64. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.20 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.36.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $157.74 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.60, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total value of $589,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,811 shares of company stock worth $8,177,079. Company insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

