Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $393.05

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 393.05 ($5.19) and traded as low as GBX 359.60 ($4.75). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 368 ($4.86), with a volume of 321,633 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Crest Nicholson to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 450 ($5.95) to GBX 410 ($5.42) in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 445 ($5.88) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.08) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised Crest Nicholson to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.68) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crest Nicholson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 410 ($5.42).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 350.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 392.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of £944.44 million and a P/E ratio of 16.12.

About Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

