Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $393.05

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 393.05 ($5.19) and traded as low as GBX 359.60 ($4.75). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 368 ($4.86), with a volume of 321,633 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Crest Nicholson to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 450 ($5.95) to GBX 410 ($5.42) in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 445 ($5.88) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.08) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised Crest Nicholson to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.68) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crest Nicholson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 410 ($5.42).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 350.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 392.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of £944.44 million and a P/E ratio of 16.12.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

