Critical Comparison: Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) and Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST)

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) and Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Netlist shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Infineon Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Netlist shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Netlist and Infineon Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netlist 9.60% 51.11% 18.89% Infineon Technologies 10.53% 14.54% 6.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Netlist and Infineon Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netlist 0 0 1 0 3.00 Infineon Technologies 0 4 10 0 2.71

Netlist currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.75%. Infineon Technologies has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.15%. Given Netlist’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Netlist is more favorable than Infineon Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Netlist and Infineon Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netlist $47.23 million 31.89 -$7.27 million $0.04 164.79 Infineon Technologies $13.22 billion 4.48 $1.40 billion $1.06 42.76

Infineon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Netlist. Infineon Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Netlist, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Netlist has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infineon Technologies has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications. The Industrial Power Control segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of semiconductors for the generation, transmission, and economy in the use of electrical energy. The Power & Sensor systems segment includes design, development, manufacture, and marketing of semiconductors for energy-efficient power supplies as well as for mobile devices and mobile phone network infrastructures. The Connected Secure Systems designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor-based security products for card applications and network systems. The company was founded on April 1, 1999 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

