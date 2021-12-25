Critical Review: Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX) vs. American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) and Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares American Express and Pioneer Merger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Express 19.54% 28.48% 3.67% Pioneer Merger N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for American Express and Pioneer Merger, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Express 1 10 6 0 2.29 Pioneer Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Express currently has a consensus target price of $180.93, indicating a potential upside of 10.20%. Given American Express’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe American Express is more favorable than Pioneer Merger.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.8% of American Express shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of Pioneer Merger shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Express shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Express and Pioneer Merger’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Express $36.09 billion 3.52 $3.14 billion $9.57 17.16 Pioneer Merger N/A N/A -$40,000.00 N/A N/A

American Express has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Merger.

Summary

American Express beats Pioneer Merger on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co. engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally. The Global Commercial Services segment provides proprietary corporate and small business cards, payment and expense management services, and commercial financing products. The Global Merchant and Network Services segment operates a global payments network that processes and settles card transactions, acquires merchants, and provides multi-channel marketing programs and capabilities, services, and data analytics. The Corporate and Other segment covers corporate functions and certain other businesses and operations. The company was founded by Henry Wells, William G. Fargo, and John Warren Butterfield on March 28, 1850 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Pioneer Merger Company Profile

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

