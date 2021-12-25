Cryptonovae Hits Market Capitalization of $3.12 Million (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0700 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cryptonovae has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. Cryptonovae has a total market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $32,643.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00055883 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,050.49 or 0.07977105 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00009499 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,835.31 or 1.00115873 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00072522 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00053686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Cryptonovae Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,597,142 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

