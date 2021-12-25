CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in CSX were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 359.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after buying an additional 209,123 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1,629.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,010,000 after buying an additional 1,175,078 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth about $32,319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 57.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 43,181 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.98.

In related news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSX opened at $36.79 on Friday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.79. The company has a market capitalization of $81.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

