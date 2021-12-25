Curate (XCUR) Price Tops $2.72 on Exchanges

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Curate has a market capitalization of $22.66 million and approximately $921,335.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curate coin can now be bought for $2.72 or 0.00005358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Curate has traded 26.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00043566 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Curate Coin Profile

Curate (CRYPTO:XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,340,893 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject . The official website for Curate is curate.style

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

