Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) to post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Curis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.13). Curis reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Curis will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Curis.

Get Curis alerts:

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative net margin of 373.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Curis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Curis by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 65,729 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Curis by 367.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Curis by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 604,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 48,075 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Curis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Curis stock opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $474.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average is $7.15. Curis has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curis (CRIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.