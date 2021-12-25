Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives $54.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CYTK. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $45.42.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 1,061.13% and a negative return on equity of 204.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $170,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Schlossberg sold 19,979 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $714,049.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,736 shares of company stock valued at $10,358,661 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 26.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 456,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 94,150 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.