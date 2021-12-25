Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Given New $69.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CYTK. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.64.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $44.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.21. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $45.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 1,061.13% and a negative return on equity of 204.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 29,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $1,064,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,736 shares of company stock worth $10,358,661. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 456,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after buying an additional 94,150 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

