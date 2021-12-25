Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $339.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Islet Management LP bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,418,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 415,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Danaher by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 522,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $141,516,000 after purchasing an additional 26,793 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 130,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $320.79. 1,209,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. Danaher has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $311.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.17. The company has a market capitalization of $229.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Danaher will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

