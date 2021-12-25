DAOstack (GEN) Trading Down 11.6% This Week

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. DAOstack has a total market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $133,166.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for about $0.0599 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,863.68 or 0.99925429 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00056180 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00032121 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $653.55 or 0.01283937 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

