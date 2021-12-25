Day & Ennis LLC Raises Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Day & Ennis LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TIP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,067,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,803 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 209.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,320,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,000 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 743,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,876,000 after buying an additional 720,647 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 341.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 879,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,554,000 after buying an additional 679,925 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,083,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,338,000 after buying an additional 578,010 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $128.23 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.69.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

