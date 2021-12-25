Day & Ennis LLC Sells 1,829 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Day & Ennis LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 388,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.6% of Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,392,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,840,000 after purchasing an additional 834,160 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period.

GOVT opened at $26.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.62.

