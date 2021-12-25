Day & Ennis LLC Sells 314 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Day & Ennis LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.5% of Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $478,000. One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 35.8% in the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 10,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,178,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 549.6% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 35,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 44,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $168.83 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $136.02 and a one year high of $171.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.84.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

