DecentBet (DBET) Hits One Day Volume of $6,403.00

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $685,912.74 and approximately $6,403.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DecentBet has traded up 772.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00043203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DecentBet Coin Profile

DecentBet (DBET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

