DECOIN Market Capitalization Reaches $9.09 Million (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 25th. DECOIN has a total market cap of $9.09 million and $110.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DECOIN has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00010720 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 139.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000111 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001493 BTC.

DECOIN Coin Profile

DECOIN (CRYPTO:DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 78,785,382 coins and its circulating supply is 56,092,217 coins. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

DECOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

