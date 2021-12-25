Degenerator Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Day (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar. One Degenerator coin can now be purchased for approximately $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on exchanges. Degenerator has a market capitalization of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.92 or 0.00300747 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00009182 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00010918 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003506 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00017056 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000033 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Degenerator Profile

Degenerator (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degenerator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Degenerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

