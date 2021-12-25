Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 11.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 285.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 341.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $55.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.09 and a 1-year high of $59.49.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $8,523,208.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,986 shares of company stock worth $25,505,083 in the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

