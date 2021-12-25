Deri Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $766,170.00 (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. In the last week, Deri Protocol has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $23.04 million and approximately $766,170.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000437 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00058001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,075.00 or 0.08059623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00055281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,636.66 or 1.00150368 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00073088 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008389 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 456,132,436 coins and its circulating supply is 104,322,631 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

