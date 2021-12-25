DerivaDAO Price Hits $4.56 on Major Exchanges (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 25th. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $119.08 million and approximately $955,693.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for about $4.56 or 0.00008975 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DerivaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00055901 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,040.21 or 0.07945825 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00009714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,830.68 or 0.99967945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00053663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00072070 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.