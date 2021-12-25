Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €159.49 ($179.20).

Several research firms have commented on DB1. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($184.27) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($191.01) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

ETR DB1 traded up €1.75 ($1.97) on Friday, hitting €145.80 ($163.82). The stock had a trading volume of 244,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of €130.10 ($146.18) and a one year high of €152.65 ($171.52). The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is €144.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is €144.35.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.