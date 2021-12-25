Diageo (LON:DGE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4,056.50

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,056.50 ($53.59) and last traded at GBX 4,037 ($53.34), with a volume of 1648354 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,042 ($53.40).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,400 ($58.13) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($63.42) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,700 ($48.88) to GBX 3,900 ($51.53) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($40.96) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,600 ($47.56) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,989.33 ($52.71).

The firm has a market capitalization of £93.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,806.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,608.97.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 219 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,770 ($49.81) per share, with a total value of £8,256.30 ($10,908.05). Insiders purchased a total of 663 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,438 over the last ninety days.

Diageo Company Profile (LON:DGE)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

