Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,174 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,469 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,416,000 after acquiring an additional 600,657 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,058,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $287,170,000 after acquiring an additional 565,326 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,105,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,984,922 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $186,366,000 after acquiring an additional 401,246 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,302,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,061,212,000 after acquiring an additional 397,748 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FANG. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.17.

Shares of FANG opened at $105.94 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $46.19 and a one year high of $117.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.17%.

In related news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $612,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

