Dimecoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $1,151.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.70 or 0.00167318 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 50.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

