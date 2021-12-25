Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel Sells 15,000 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Stock

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $34.25 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.83.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 440.88%. The company had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 279.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,387,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,743,000 after buying an additional 3,232,100 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,400,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,580,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,584,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,933,000.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

