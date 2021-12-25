Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel Sells 15,000 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Stock

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $34.25 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.83.
Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 440.88%. The company had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.
About Protagonist Therapeutics
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.
