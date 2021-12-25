Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

DIISY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $18.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.97.

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

