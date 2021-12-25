Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIISY opened at $14.28 on Friday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $18.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.97.

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

