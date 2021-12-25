DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DCGO. Northland Securities upped their target price on DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DocGo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocGo presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of DCGO stock opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. DocGo has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $11.86.

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

