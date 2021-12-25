Doliver Advisors LP Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 79.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $347.02 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The firm has a market cap of $95.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $343.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.