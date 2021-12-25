Doliver Advisors LP Has $1.66 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,875 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 0.6% of Doliver Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.0% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.3% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 36,754 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $229,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.8% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 15.0% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $139.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.29 and its 200-day moving average is $143.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $53,617,356.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $131,601,949.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,398,824 shares of company stock worth $1,034,024,595 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

