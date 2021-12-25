Doliver Advisors LP Has $988,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.0% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after buying an additional 19,065 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.2% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 26,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.3% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.65.

NYSE:MRK opened at $75.73 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The company has a market cap of $191.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 97.53%.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

