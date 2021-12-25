Doliver Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,860,884,000 after purchasing an additional 828,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,251,235,000 after purchasing an additional 462,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,545,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,179,292,000 after purchasing an additional 387,898 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 5.4% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,802,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,655,028,000 after purchasing an additional 753,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Starbucks by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBUX opened at $112.37 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $95.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.50. The firm has a market cap of $131.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities cut Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

