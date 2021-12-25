Donut Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. In the last week, Donut has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a total market capitalization of $682,797.44 and approximately $4,243.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Donut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00057377 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,004.78 or 0.08021137 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,900.96 or 0.99946275 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00071750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00053329 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.