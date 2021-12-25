DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) vs. Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Financial Survey

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) and DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Antero Midstream pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. DT Midstream pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Antero Midstream pays out 130.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

51.2% of Antero Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of DT Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Antero Midstream shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Antero Midstream and DT Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Midstream 37.20% 17.42% 7.38% DT Midstream N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Antero Midstream and DT Midstream’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Midstream $900.72 million 5.09 -$122.53 million $0.69 13.91 DT Midstream $754.00 million 6.10 $312.00 million N/A N/A

DT Midstream has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Antero Midstream.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Antero Midstream and DT Midstream, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Midstream 3 4 0 0 1.57 DT Midstream 0 2 7 0 2.78

Antero Midstream presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.04%. DT Midstream has a consensus price target of $54.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.66%. Given DT Midstream’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DT Midstream is more favorable than Antero Midstream.

Summary

Antero Midstream beats DT Midstream on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio. The gathering and processing segment also includes equity in earnings from the Company’s investments in the Joint Venture and Stonewall. The Water Handling segment includes two independent systems that deliver fresh water from sources including the Ohio River, local reservoirs and several regional waterways. The company was founded on September 23, 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc. offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities. The company engages in the transportation and storage of natural gas for intermediate and end user customers; and collecting natural gas from points at or near customers' wells for delivery to plants for processing, to gathering pipelines for gathering, or to pipelines for transportation, as well as offers ancillary services, including water impoundment, water storage, water transportation, and sand mining. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Detroit, Michigan. As of July 1, 2021, DT Midstream, Inc. operates independently of DTE Energy Company.

