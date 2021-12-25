Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 385.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 656,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,830,000 after buying an additional 18,276 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in Duke Energy by 23.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Duke Energy by 64.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 837,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,690,000 after buying an additional 327,476 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 17.4% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.08.

NYSE:DUK opened at $102.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $79.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.32. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.56 and a twelve month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

