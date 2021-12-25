DX (Group) (LON:DX) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.72

Shares of DX (Group) plc (LON:DX) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 28.72 ($0.38) and traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.33). DX (Group) shares last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.35), with a volume of 802,563 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of DX (Group) in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £160.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 28.65.

In other DX (Group) news, insider Lloyd Dunn bought 529,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £95,364.18 ($125,993.10).

About DX (Group) (LON:DX)

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel freight, secure, courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including those with irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.

