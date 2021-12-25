Eagle Ridge Investment Management Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.1% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $36,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 423 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,938.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,696.10 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,904.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,753.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

