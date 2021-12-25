Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Position Lessened by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,041,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,872,845,000 after purchasing an additional 238,735 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,386,000 after purchasing an additional 322,315 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,652,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,850,000 after purchasing an additional 63,899 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,365,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,180,000 after purchasing an additional 27,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,480,000 after acquiring an additional 66,275 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of EMN stock opened at $117.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.94 and its 200-day moving average is $111.65. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 81.72%.

Several analysts recently commented on EMN shares. TheStreet upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.17.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.