easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $705.00 target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, September 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.67.

EJTTF stock opened at $6.53 on Thursday. easyJet has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

