Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) by 79.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,723 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.13% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CEV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,627 shares during the period.

CEV stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.0471 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

