eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to post $2.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.60 billion. eBay reported sales of $2.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full year sales of $10.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.41 billion to $10.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.64 billion to $11.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

Shares of EBAY traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,045,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,341,329. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. eBay has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.42 and a 200 day moving average of $71.13. The company has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $2,538,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,173 shares of company stock valued at $6,202,690 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,827 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 87,795 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

