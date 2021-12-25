Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT Raised to $61.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.33.

NYSE:EIX opened at $67.67 on Tuesday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $68.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.63 and a 200-day moving average of $59.77. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.84%.

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Edison International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 44,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Edison International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Edison International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Edison International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

